RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's central bank
signaled on Friday it will reduce the rollover pace of currency
swaps that mature in April, a move that could weigh on the real
.
The central bank said in a statement it will auction on
Monday as many as 7,400 swaps, derivatives that provide
investors with protection against currency losses.
If the bank continues to sell the same number of contracts
per day until the end of March, it will roll over about 80
percent of the $9.96 billion worth of swaps that mature on April
1.
In the past few months the central bank had been renewing
nearly 100 percent of expiring swaps, a move seen by analysts as
an attempt to smooth out the currency's depreciation trend.
In February alone, the bank rolled over 13,000 currency
swaps per day, renewing all of the $10.44 billion worth of swaps
maturing on March 2.
The real has been trading around 10-year lows after losing
more than 6 percent of its value so far this year.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)