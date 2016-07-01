BRASILIA, July 1 Brazil's central bank aims to reduce its stock of currency swaps and does not rule out direct intervention in the forex market to reduce volatility, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said in an interview published by newspaper Valor Economico on Friday.

Goldfajn, who took over the bank's presidency in June, said the objective of the bank's currency policy is to have a free-floating exchange rate and reduce the currency swaps stock that stands at a little over $60 billion.

"It seems appropriate to reduce the stock of exchange instruments," Goldfajn was quoted as saying by the newspaper. He did not specify how the bank will reduce the stock, but added: "We will see when there is a window of opportunity."

Over the last three years the bank had built up a stock of more than $100 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors but cost taxpayers dearly when the real declines.

The central bank under Goldfajn's predecessor Alexandre Tombini had sharply reduced that stock by selling reverse currency swaps in recent months to weaken the real.

But the bank put that instrument aside for more than one month as the new chief took charge, fostering bets that Goldfajn could be more willing to tolerate a stronger currency.

On Friday, the bank resumed its interventions by selling $500 million worth of reverse currency swaps after the real posted its biggest monthly gain in 13 years in June.

The real has appreciated around 30 percent since its record low reached in mid-January as investors raised their bets on a change of government that would be positive for an economy in its second year of recession.

In May, President Dilma Rousseff was suspended to stand trial in the Senate on charges of breaking fiscal rules. She denies any wrongdoing.

Her replacement, vice president Michel Temer, has vowed to reduce state intervention in the economy and bolster private investment.

Goldfajn, 50, who quit as chief economist of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA to join the central bank, did not rule out purchasing dollars to build up international reserves and limit currency volatility.

"If you ask me about buying reserves I'm not going to answer... but (reducing) swaps is something that comes before that," Goldfajn said. (Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Bernard Orr)