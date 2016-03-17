(Adds comments from central bank source)
By Alonso Soto and Patricia Duarte
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's central
bank said on Thursday it would scale back interventions in the
foreign exchange market after the country's currency rallied to
near its strongest levels in more than half a year, reducing
demand for hedging by local investors.
The central bank said in a statement it would reduce the
intensity of its daily currency swap auctions due to a window of
opportunity offered by the current international economic
outlook. It did not offer details on the scale of the shift.
The decision was due in part to signals from the United
States Federal Reserve that curtailed expectations of interest
rate hikes, which had been strengthening the U.S. dollar,
according to a central bank source.
The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about
the decision, also pointed out that demand for swaps was lower
with the currency at its current level.
The Brazilian real has rallied 10 percent this month
on the U.S. Fed's dovish signals and rising bets that President
Dilma Rousseff's government could soon be replaced by a more
market-friendly administration.
The real gained nearly 3 percent on Thursday, to trade at
3.64 per dollar, outperforming other Latin American
currencies, as a mounting political crisis threatened to oust
the leftist Rousseff.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed 11 out of 17 economists
believed Brazil's central bank should start to reduce its
intervention by rolling over 30 percent to 97 percent of its
outstanding swap contracts.
The central bank has about $110 billion in outstanding
currency swaps on its books, contracts which offer protection
from sharp currency devaluations and were in high demand last
year as the exchange rate hit record lows near 4.25 per dollar.
Some analysts have criticized the central bank's costly
currency strategy. The bank had been fully rolling over the
stock of currency swaps for several months.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Patricia Duarte; Writing by
Silvio Cascione and Brad Haynes; Editing by Tom Brown)