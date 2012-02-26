MEXICO CITY Feb 26 The Brazilian central
bank still sees a high probability that its key interest rate
will reach single digit levels as the country's economic
fundamentals improve, bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on
Sunday.
"The central bank has signalled recently of the high
probability that the monetary policy rate in Brazil will be in
single digits in the future. That strategy has not changed until
today," Tombini told reporters on the sidelines of the G20
meeting of financial leaders in Mexico.
The central bank monetary policy committee is scheduled to
meet again on March 7 to decide on the rate that stands at 10.50
percent.
(Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)