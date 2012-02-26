MEXICO CITY Feb 26 The Brazilian central bank still sees a high probability that its key interest rate will reach single digit levels as the country's economic fundamentals improve, bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Sunday.

"The central bank has signalled recently of the high probability that the monetary policy rate in Brazil will be in single digits in the future. That strategy has not changed until today," Tombini told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of financial leaders in Mexico.

The central bank monetary policy committee is scheduled to meet again on March 7 to decide on the rate that stands at 10.50 percent. (Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)