By Alonso Soto

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 Brazil's central bank chief Alexandre Tombini on Sunday reiterated he sees a high probability the country's key interest rate will fall to single-digit levels, signaling the bank is likely to cut rates for the fifth consecutive time when it meets in less than two weeks.

"The central bank has signalled recently of the high probability that the monetary policy rate in Brazil will be in single digits in the future. That strategy has not changed," Tombini told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of financial leaders in Mexico.

The central bank monetary policy committee is scheduled to meet again on March 7 to decide on the so-called Selic rate that stands at 10.50 percent.

The US-trained economist has acted swiftly to shield the Brazilian economy from the fallout of the European debt crisis, trimming 2 percentage points off the key rate since August.

Tombini was criticised for starting the easing cycle so early last year while inflation remained above the official target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points. However, a worsening global economic outlook and slowing domestic inflation rate has made many critics change their minds and won him supporters in the market.

He said a central bank survey of economists published last week showed that the neutral interest rate has fallen from the past due to a more resilient Brazilian economy.

This so-called neutral, or equilibrium, rate represents a cost of money in an economy that is "just right" in the way it balances economic growth with increases in consumer prices.

"This (survey) is important not because of the numbers but because of the trend, which continues to show an improvement in the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy," Tombini said.

The survey showed that economists see the neutral rate at 5.50 percent in Brazil, which for years has had some of the world's highest interest rates among major economies.

However, Tombini warned that rising oil prices are a threat to the world economy and should be monitored closely by central bankers everywhere.

"Oil (prices) is a worry for all central banks at this moment." (Reporting By Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)