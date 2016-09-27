BRASILIA, Sept 27 The relevant horizon for monetary policy in Brazil is not static and moves with time, central bank director Carlos Viana said on Tuesday.

Viana, director of economic policy and a voting board member, reiterated that the bank maintains its aim to bring inflation down to the 4.5 percent official target in 2017. The bank uses monetary policy to influence inflation two years ahead, a time period known as the horizon relevant for monetary policy. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)