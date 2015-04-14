(Recast with Volpon comments on fx and context)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, April 14 Tony Volpon, nominee to
Brazil's central bank board, said on Tuesday he sees the local
real currency near or already at its equilibrium level
despite lingering uncertainties with the global economy.
In unusually frank comments by an official, Volpon, a former
economist with Nomura Securities, said the bank should also work
to lower the official inflation target range in the future.
Speaking at the Senate's economic affairs committee, Volpon
warned of heightened market volatility stemming from the
normalization of interest rates in the United States.
"I believe that we are very near, if not already at the
equilibrium level for the exchange rate, which will improve our
external accounts," Volpon told senators.
The real strengthened 1.40 percent to 3.0799 per dollar in
midday trading due to a weaker dollar abroad and market optimism
triggered by news that state-run oil company Petrobras
will release its long-delayed annual results next
week.
Nominated to be the central bank's international affairs
director, Volpon repeated the bank's official line that recent
interest rate increases are not enough to bring inflation to the
center of the official target. The central bank aims to keep
inflation at the center of the official range of between 2.5 and
6.5 percent.
Volpon and Otavio Damaso, who is nominated to be the bank's
regulation director, were ratified by the committee, but still
need the rubber stamp of the Senate to take over their posts.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)