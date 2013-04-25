SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazil's central bank is
committed to keeping inflation under control and could be
prompted to consider "intensifying" the use of monetary policy
to curb consumer prices, a bank board member said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, central bank director
Carlos Hamilton Araujo acknowledged that fiscal and monetary
policies in Brazil remain expansionary. But he also stressed
that the central bank's board clearly opted to step up the
battle against inflation by raising interest rates last week.
Araujo spoke on the same day that the central bank released
minutes from last week's monetary policy meeting that signaled
more rate hikes are likely in coming months.