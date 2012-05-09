BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's central bank has "total autonomy" to decide on monetary policy without interference from other areas of government, the bank's chief Alexandre Tombini said in a statement on Wednesday.
Tombini, who has led an aggressive rate-cutting cycle in Latin America's top economy, was responding to an editorial from a local newspaper that claimed that the bank had lost its de-facto autonomy to set interest rates. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017