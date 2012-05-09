BRASILIA May 9 Brazil's central bank has "total autonomy" to decide on monetary policy without interference from other areas of government, the bank's chief Alexandre Tombini said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tombini, who has led an aggressive rate-cutting cycle in Latin America's top economy, was responding to an editorial from a local newspaper that claimed that the bank had lost its de-facto autonomy to set interest rates. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)