BRASILIA, July 11 Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 8 percent from 8.5 percent in a bid to jump-start an economy that has so far failed to react to a flurry of stimulus.

All 42 economists surveyed by Reuters predicted the central bank would lower its Selic rate by 50 basis points in its eighth consecutive rate cut since August.

