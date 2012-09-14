Uber's former strategist fined $90,000 for violating lobbying law
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank on Friday lowered reserve requirements for banks, freeing up 30 billion reais ($15 billion) in liquidity for the financial system at a time when many banks have become more cautious over lending.
Additional reserve requirements on demand deposits introduced in the midst of the 2008-09 global financial crisis will be scrapped effective immediately. An additional requirement on term deposits would be lowered 1 percentage point to 11 percent, effective Oct. 29, the central bank said in a statement.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
LIMA, Feb 16 An ombudsman on Thursday called for prosecutors to investigate Peruvian builder Grana y Montero and other partners of Brazil's construction conglomerate Odebrecht in a corruption probe that has already sunk Grana's shares.