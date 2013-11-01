Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
SAO PAULO Nov 1 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, launched a new product on Friday to register and identify bank certificates of deposit and mortgage-linked notes, a senior executive said.
The new platform was designed for brokerages, and aims to increase visibility and data on final buyers, Carlos Ratto, senior vice president for sales and products at Cetip, said at an event in Sao Paulo on Friday.
The decision comes after FGC, a privately held deposit guarantee fund, had difficulty finding owners of securities known in Brazil as CDBs and LCIs, he added. The securities were issued by bankrupt lender Banco BVA SA.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.