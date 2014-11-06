SAO PAULO Nov 6 Net income at Brazil's Cetip SA Mercados Organizados rose to a record in the third quarter, largely in line with estimates, as clearing and custody revenues weathered market volatility and a recovery in car sales bolstered income from auto loan liens.

Cetip, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, earned 108.1 million reais ($42.1 million) during the quarter, compared with the average estimate of 109 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

(U.S. $1 = 2.5692 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)