* Chevron spill probe complete; company explanation lacking
* Brazil says its account of spill differs from Chevron's
* Chevron says presence in Brazil depends on "fair
treatment"
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Chevron
could win back its suspended offshore oil drilling rights in
Brazil "within months" if it can convince the country's oil
regulator that it understands why a November spill happened,
Magda Chambriard, the regulator's chief, told reporters on
Tuesday.
The reasons given by San Ramon, California-based Chevron,
the No. 2 U.S. oil company, for the estimated 2,400 to 3,000
barrels spilled in the Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro,
differ from those discovered by the regulator, known as the ANP,
during a four-month investigation which is now complete,
Chambriard said.
"We are not convinced that Chevron has identified the causes
of the accident and that the risks have been mitigated to the
satisfaction of Brazilian society," she said in her first press
conference since being appointed ANP chief on March 8.
The suspension of drilling rights in Brazil has stalled
operations at Frade, the largest foreign-operated field in
Brazil and is delaying the creation of new wells in the field to
maintain output.
Problems associated with Frade could cause Chevron to
rethink its operations in Latin America, a region where it
operates in four countries. While Chevron has expanded in Latin
America in recent years, rising resource nationalism and tighter
regulation have seen many Chevron rivals cut
back.
The ANP said last November that the company had been
"negligent" in planning the drilling, revoked its license and
slapped a series of fines on the firm. A federal police
investigation said the company significantly reduced drilling
safety margins in the well that led to the leak, compared with
previous wells in Frade.
Chevron has said it has followed industry practice and
accepts "full responsibility" for the spill.
Prosecutors have launched a civil damages suit for 20
billion reais ($11.2 billion) against Chevron. Federal
prosecutors and police have said they are preparing criminal
charges against executives of Chevron and Transocean,
the company that operates the Sedco 706 rig that drilled the
well where the spill occurred.
Chevron stopped the oil leak, less than 0.1 percent of the
size of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico,
in four days and staff have been forthcoming with Brazilian
authorities, Chief Executive Officer John Watson told reporters
on Tuesday in New York.
"We regret the incident, but there wasn't damage, and we
expect to be treated as Petrobras or other companies would be
treated in a similar circumstance," he said.
Executives at Brazil's state-led Petrobras,
Brazil's main producer and 30 percent partner with Chevron in
Frade, have never faced criminal charges even for much larger
and more damaging spills, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said.
While Chambriard said Chevron has failed to satisfy the ANP
that it can fix the problem she added that she is confident that
a company as big and experienced as Chevron will be able to
eventually meet the ANP's requirements and get its license back.
Chevron, which feels it is being singled out, suggested it
may review its presence in Brazil.
"Our participation in Brazil will be a function of the
degree to which they welcome Chevron and other companies and the
degree to which we are treated fairly," Watson said.
Chambriard, for her part, questioned some foreign companies'
seriousness about operating in the country.
"Companies come to Brazil and say we are part of their core
business," the ANP chief, an oil reservoir engineer, said. "Yet
when we ask for information they say they have to get approval
from abroad. They list local people as responsible but all
decisions are made outside the country."
The ANP report which is undergoing final editing and graphic
production, will be made public, Chambriard said. She gave no
date for its release and said that Chevron will have a chance to
challenge its findings.
