(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to headline or text)

* Request is appeal of injunction denied in February

* Injunction seeks fines of about $275 million a day

* Appeal follows Chevron, Transocean ban suit by union

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 A Brazilian prosecutor requested an injunction this week barring U.S. oil company Chevron and drill-rig operator Transocean from operating in Brazil as part of a record $10.9 billion environmental lawsuit over a November oil spill.

The prosecutor wants a Federal court in Rio de Janeiro to ban Chevron and Transocean from extracting or transporting petroleum, to take immediate action to clean up a November oil spill, and to fully kill the well that led to the spill.

The injunction request asks for fines of 500 million reais ($275 million) for every day in violation of the ban and another 500 million reais a day for violation of the order to clean up environmental damage and kill the well.

The request is the same as one denied by another Federal judge in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 24. The lawsuit is the biggest environmental lawsuit in Brazilian history.

Chevron says it stopped the flow of oil in Frade in four days and have cleaned up the spill. Earlier this month they asked for and received permission to stop operations at the field.

Earlier this week, Brazil's largest oil workers union also asked a federal court in Rio de Janeiro to block the companies from operating in Brazil and sought unspecified damages.

If the injunction is granted Chevron will lose rights to its Frade field which has absorbed about $2 billion in investment and was producing about 80,000 barrels a day of oil just before the November spill.

Transocean has 10 drilling rigs operating in Brazil, including the Sedco 706 drill platform that drill the well that leaked in the Frade field. Each of the rigs costs about $1 billion and earns hundreds of thousands of dollars a day in lease fees.

Most of Transocean's rigs in the country work for Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras.

The November oil spill on Chevron's offshore Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro leaked about 3,000 barrels of oil into the ocean, less than 0.1 percent of the 4.9 million barrel 2010 BP oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

An official with Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, told a Brazilian Senate committee on March 22 that an ANP report found that Chevron was not "negligent" in the spill incident, though they committed operational and safety violations and improperly designed the well that led to the leak.

The official also said that the spill caused no discernable environmental damage.

"Chevron Brasil is confident that at all times it acted diligently and appropriately, and in accordance with the best practices in the oil industry as well as within the Plan of Development as approved by regulators," Chevron spokesman Kurt Glaubitz said in a statement sent by e-mail.

There was no discernable environmental impact to marine life or human health, no oil has reached Brazil's coast and the company has no information that anyone was harmed as a result of the incident, he added.

Chevron and Transocean have both said they consider the civil case is excessive. Transocean officials were not immediately available for comment.

The companies and 17 of their employees also face a criminal charges that carry jail terms of up to 31 years. The companies have said they have committed no crimes and will defend their employees.

Chevron rose 0.4 percent to $107.24 in New York. Transocean rose 2.93 percent to 49.25 Swiss francs.

($1 = 1.81 Brazilian reais) (Reporting By Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio)