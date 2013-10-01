RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 1 A Brazilian federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd, putting a close to a nearly two-year legal battle over a November 2011 oil spill.

Brazilian prosecutors have sought 40 billion reais ($18 billion) in damages for a 3,600 barrel leak in the Frade offshore oil field north of Rio de Janeiro operated by Chevron.

Judge Raffaele Felice Pirro of the federal court in Rio dismissed the case after accepting an "adjustment of conduct" accord with Chevron that commits the company to spending about 300 million reais in compensatory activities and said that Transocean had no responsibility for the spill.