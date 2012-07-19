RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 Brazil oil regulator ANP said U.S. oil company Chevron Corp could have avoided an oil spill at its offshore Frade field in November if it had done a better job interpreting geological data, the regulator's director Magda Chambriard said on Thursday.

