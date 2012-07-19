UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 19 Brazil oil regulator ANP said U.S. oil company Chevron Corp could have avoided an oil spill at its offshore Frade field in November if it had done a better job interpreting geological data, the regulator's director Magda Chambriard said on Thursday.
The regulator said fines would be announced within 30 days, based on its final report. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Asher Levine; and Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.