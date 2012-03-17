* Company filed this week to halt production at field
* Spill last year led to $11 billion civil suit
March 17 The Brazilian navy said it
spotted a thin stain of oil extending for about half a mile (1
km) in the same offshore field operated by U.S. oil company
Chevron where a high-profile spill occurred last
November.
Navy staff found the stain on Friday after flying over the
area off Brazil's Atlantic coast, according to a statement late
on Friday. The navy, oil industry regulator ANP and
environmental protection agency Ibama will monitor and
coordinate actions with Chevron to control the stain, the
statement added.
Chevron filed to halt production operations temporarily in
Brazil on Thursday after it detected a "small new seep" of oil
in the Frade field.
The company said it was taking the step as a precautionary
measure to study its "reservoir management plans" in Brazil,
where it has spent over $2 billion developing the largest
foreign-run oil field. If approved by Brazilian regulators, the
suspension will shut down a field with the capacity to produce
80,000 barrels a day, more than 3 percent of Brazil's oil
output.
A Rio de Janeiro-based public relations executive for
Chevron said the company did not have an immediate comment on
the navy statement.
Chevron's previous spill in November leaked as many as 3,000
barrels from sea-floor cracks. It resulted in an $11 billion
civil lawsuit, the largest environmental damages case in
Brazil's history, although the total amount of oil was less than
0.1 percent of the BP spill in 2010 in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Chevron said on Thursday there was no evidence yet the two
spills were related.
ANP, Brazil's navy and Ibama officials will meet early next
week to assess the situation, the statement added.
