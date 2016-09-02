SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Brazil will sign nine business deals with China in sectors including agriculture, aviation and logistics, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday at a business summit in Shanghai.

Brazil's newly-instated President Michel Temer arrived in China on Friday to attend the G20 leaders meeting in Hangzhou, his first global event after the impeachment of his predecessor Dilma Rouseff earlier this week. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)