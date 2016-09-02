BRIEF-Maxfast Properties Q4 revenue up at SEK 19.0 million
* Q4 revenue 19.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.2 million)versus 9.2 million crowns year ago
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Brazil will sign nine business deals with China in sectors including agriculture, aviation and logistics, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday at a business summit in Shanghai.
Brazil's newly-instated President Michel Temer arrived in China on Friday to attend the G20 leaders meeting in Hangzhou, his first global event after the impeachment of his predecessor Dilma Rouseff earlier this week. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* U.S.-Israeli algo-commerce firm Feedvisor said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a Series B funding round.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 German automotive interiors maker Grammer rebuffed efforts by Bosnia's Hastor family, a minority shareholder, to replace nearly half of its supervisory board, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible".