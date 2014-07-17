BRASILIA, July 17 Brazil's Embraer SA agreed to sell 60 E-190 commercial passenger jets to China as the presidents of the two countries met in Brasilia, the Brazilian government said on Thursday.

Embraer will sell 40 planes to China's Tianjin Airlines , half of which will be the re-engined model known as E-190 E2, entering service in 2018. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd will buy 20 aircraft, following an accord in 2012 to provide leasing for Embraer planes. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)