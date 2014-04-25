BRASILIA, April 25 China might be slowing
economically but it still wants to buy more oil from Latin
America and invest in infrastructure in the region, with a
presidential visit planned for July, Chinese and Brazilians
officials said on Friday.
As host of the 2014 soccer World Cup, Brazil is hoping
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is known to be a fan of the
sport, will attend the final game on July 13 in Rio de Janeiro's
legendary Maracaná stadium.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff recently said Brazil's
partners in the BRICS group of leading emerging nations asked
for the summit that she will host be rescheduled for two days
after the World Cup so their leaders could attend.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a one-day visit to
Brasilia on a Latin American swing, did not confirm Xi would
accept Brazil's invitation to attend the World Cup final.
Wang reinforced China's interest in setting up a fund to
increase investment in infrastructure that is lacking in Latin
America, where China gets much of its raw materials, such as
iron ore, oil and soy beans.
"There is great potential for further oil cooperation with
Latin America. We will like to set up long-term partnerships,
especially with Venezuela and Brazil," Wang said at a news
conference.
Brazil's Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo said the
BRICS nations expect to announce the capitalization of a BRICS
development bank at the leaders' summit to be held in the
northern Brazilian city of Fortaleza in mid-July.
BRICS nations are moving to create their own bank and fund
to challenge the influence of other groups under the control of
developed nations, such as the International Monetary Fund.
Both China and Brazil want to see the U.S. Congress approve
reforms that other nations agreed to in 2010 that would increase
the IMF's lending capability and increase the influence of China
and Brazil and other growing economies at the IMF.
