RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 Brazil and China signed
a series of agreements on Thursday to increase trade and
investment between the two emerging market powerhouses,
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said.
Speaking at the U.N. Rio+20 sustainable development summit
in Rio de Janeiro, Mantega said the agreements would lead to an
increase in exports of Brazilian-made airplanes to China.
The agreements will also allow Embraer to
assemble commercial jets in China, a potentially huge market for
the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer.
