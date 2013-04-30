* Priest defends homosexuality, open marriages
* Excommunication follows warnings to toe Church line
By Paulo Prada
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 The Catholic Church has
excommunicated a Brazilian priest after he defended
homosexuality, open marriage and other practices counter to
Church teaching in online videos.
In a statement released late on Monday, the priest's diocese
said Father Roberto Francisco Daniel, known to local
parishioners as Padre Beto, had "in the name of 'freedom of
expression' betrayed the promise of fealty to the Church."
The priest "injured the Church with grave statements counter
to the dogma of Catholic faith and morality." The actions amount
to "heresy and schism," the statement said, the penalty for
which is excommunication, or expulsion from the Church.
The rare punishment follows what Daniel's bishop and the
priest himself said were repeated rebukes about the videos and
other public activities, such as a radio broadcast and local
newspaper column, in which he challenged Church doctrine.
The 47-year-old cleric, who studied theology in Germany, is
popular in the southeastern city of Bauru, where he has been a
priest since 2001. He is known for his rock T-shirts, a silver
stud pierced through his right ear and his habit of posing, as
on his official Facebook page, with a glass of beer.
On Facebook and Twitter, Daniel posted a brief statement
about the excommunication: "I feel honored to belong to the long
list of people who have been murdered and burned alive for
thinking and searching for knowledge."
SPREAD OF MODERATE VIEWS
Daniel's excommunication, which prompted headlines across
Brazil and protests in social media, illustrates the rising
influence of more moderate social views in Brazil, Latin
America's biggest country, and much of the rest of the region.
Progressive stances on sexuality, birth control, scientific
research and other delicate topics for the Church are
increasingly common in Latin America, home to 42 percent of the
world's Catholics, more than any other region worldwide.
The shifting views are among the many challenges faced by
Pope Francis, an Argentine who ascended in March to become the
first Latin American pope in history.
The excommunication comes just two months before Francis is
scheduled to attend World Youth Day, expected to attract as many
as 2 million young Catholics to Rio de Janeiro.
Though Francis is known to be a traditionalist on social
issues and Church doctrine, his appointment raised hopes that
the first non-European pope in 13 centuries would do more than
his predecessors to modernize Catholicism.
But Daniel's beliefs clearly went too far for church
leaders.
In one of the recent videos he posted on YouTube.com and his
own Website, the priest said a married person who chose to have
an affair, heterosexual or otherwise, would not be unfaithful as
long as that person's spouse allowed it. "If someone is in an
extramarital relationship and that relationship is accepted by
the spouse, then faithfulness still exists there," he said.
A "REBEL SON"
In a telephone interview, Daniel said his statements "are
personal reflections that should be considered and discussed in
the dialogue of the church." The excommunication, he said, is
"the sad act of a lukewarm and disengaged church that is out of
touch with today's society."
The diocese retained a church expert in canonical law to
oversee the excommunication process. The diocese also initiated
a separate process at the Vatican through which Daniel will be
stripped of clerical authority.
Last Tuesday, Bishop Caetano Ferrari gave Daniel a letter
asking him to take the videos offline and publicly retract his
statements. In an interview posted on the diocese Web site
shortly afterward, Ferrari called Daniel "brilliant," but
characterized him as a "rebel son" who "crosses the line."
On Monday, Daniel said he went to the diocese headquarters
planning to renounce his clerical duties rather than retract any
of his comments. But before he had a chance, the bishop and
canonical expert made him face a committee of Church officials.
"It was a trial," Daniel said. "I told them I was not there
to be tried, that I had not been indicted."
Shortly afterward, the Church issued the statement
announcing his excommunication.
