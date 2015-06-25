By Marcelo Teixeira
| SAO PAULO, June 25
SAO PAULO, June 25 A target date for Brazil to
reach zero net deforestation, something climate activists have
been asking for, is not expected to be a part of a
U.S.-Brazilian joint climate declaration to be issued next week
when President Dilma Rousseff visits Barack Obama in Washington,
climate specialists say.
The specialists are, however, hoping the two countries will
at least announce plans for a bold cooperation to tackle the
main causes of deforestation in Brazil, home to the world's
largest tropical forest.
Brazil and the United States plan to issue a joint
declaration expressing both countries' commitment to the success
of the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in
Paris later this year.
The text should "indicate what the two countries are willing
to do to ensure the summit is fruitful," Brazilian Foreign
Ministry official Carlos Paranhos told journalists on Thursday,
without giving further details.
Brazil has managed to reduce deforestation sharply in the
past 10 years, but close to 5,000 square km (2,000 sq miles) of
forests are lost every year.
"It is very clear from conversations I had with members of
the U.S. administration that climate change is very high in the
agenda for this bilateral meeting," Climate Advisers managing
director Michael Wolosin said.
Obama has made significant progress to reduce emissions at
home recently, he added, noting that the meeting offers an
opportunity for the countries to agree on concrete steps to
reduce forest losses.
Tasso Azevedo, a forestry and climate consultant in Sao
Paulo, says there is no sign Rousseff will bring anything like a
deforestation freeze to the meeting, but he said he believes the
United States could play a role on the issue.
"They can put pressure on American corporations to stop
buying anything that has links to illegally deforested land."
Azevedo also says he thinks the United States could join
results-based mechanisms such as Brazil's Amazon Fund.
The fund receives donations from countries to finance
programs to fight deforestation. Results are measured and donors
receive certificates related to the amount of carbon emissions
they avoided by financing forest preservation.
So far only Norway and Germany contributed to the fund.
Paulo Moutinho, director of the Amazon Environmental
Research Institute (IPAM), says that even if a zero
deforestation target is not announced in Washington he expects
it to be part of Brazil's INDCs (Intended Nationally Determined
Contributions), the actions countries are expected to present at
the Paris climate talks.
"Brazil has all the elements to do so. We already proved it
is possible," he said.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Additional reporting by Silvio
Cascione)