* Clinton cites stable economic policies, natural resources
* Vote of confidence after Brazil's recent struggles
* Blair also bullish; Cardoso expresses doubts
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazil appears to have the
best long-term prospects among rising economic powers, thanks to
its stable policy framework, ample natural resources and good
relationship with its neighbors, former U.S. President Bill
Clinton said on Tuesday in a ringing endorsement of an economy
that has struggled lately.
"If I were just sitting in a room betting on the future of
rising countries, I'd bet on Brazil first," Clinton said.
Brazil's economy has been stagnant for the past year and is
expected to grow only 1.7 percent in 2012 - less than half the
projected average in Latin America. Some business leaders
believe the country's credit and commodities-led growth model
has been nearly exhausted and are calling on the government to
cut taxes and take other urgent steps to stimulate investment.
Clinton, speaking at a forum of bankers in São Paulo,
acknowledged some problems but said Brazil still "looks really
good" compared to crisis-ridden economies in Europe and the
United States.
He said Brazil also compared favorably to India, which is
struggling with a stagnant economic reform agenda, and China,
which has tensions with some of its neighbors and is at risk of
suffering from water scarcity and other depletion of natural
resources, he said.
China "would kill to have the environmental problems you
guys do," Clinton told the mostly Brazilian audience.
Clinton spoke alongside two other prominent leaders who also
championed free markets and globalization during the 1990s -
former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Brazilian
ex-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.
Blair cited Brazil's progress in reducing poverty and
inequality over the past two decades, saying they were an
inspiration for African countries where he has been spending his
time lately -- and also proof that liberal capitalism still
works, despite the extended crises in the European Union and
other rich nations.
Brazil has lifted more than 30 million people - or roughly
15 percent of its population - into the middle class during the
past decade.
The most bearish of the speakers was Cardoso, who is widely
credited with laying the groundwork for Brazil's recent boom by
getting rid of endemic inflation that peaked above 2,500 percent
before he became president in 1995.
Cardoso, whose party is now in opposition, said President
Dilma Rousseff and her predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
have relied too much on stimulating public and private-sector
credit, while slipping on the fiscal rigor that helped his
government establish Brazil's credibility in global markets.
"There's an impression that things are the same (as in the
1990s) but in reality there has been a lot of change," Cardoso
said.
The forum was held by investment bank Itau BBA, a unit of
Itau Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest
private-sector bank.