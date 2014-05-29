SAO PAULO May 29 Brazil exchange operator
BM&FBovespa SA plans to launch a new coffee futures
contract later this year in an attempt to increase the
commodity's liquidity, which has fallen gradually in recent
years.
The new contract will have the same maturity dates and
quantity as existing ones, but coffee types 6 and 7 will be
covered rather than types 4 and 5, said Fabio Dutra, commercial
and market development director at the exchange.
Coffee types 4 and 5 are considered export-grade while 6 and
7 are generally for domestic consumption. The current contract
for 4 and 5 type coffee expires in September 2015.
"We plan to launch this at the end of this year and trading
will start at the beginning of next year," Dutra said at an
event in Sao Paulo. He said he expects the new contract to
attract mostly local market players.
