UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Brazil's coffee crop is likely to reach 48.83 million bags in 2015 based on historical trends, up 9.6 percent from this year's drought-stricken harvest, according to the government's crop supply agency Conab.
In May, Conab estimated Brazil would produce 44.57 million 60-kg bags this year after hot, dry weather hurt arabica output from the world's biggest coffee belt.
With this year's harvest almost over, Conab is expected to announce a new 2014 crop forecast next week.
Conab said its 2015 outlook was based on trends over the past five years, assuming a 1.6 percent drop in area planted with arabica and a stable area planted with robusta. In January Conab will give its first 2015 forecast based on field research. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources