SAO PAULO Jan 23 Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV (JDE), a global coffee and tea company based in the Netherlands, said on Monday it is set to acquire a portfolio of coffee brands from Brazilian processor Cia Cacique de Café Solúvel.

JDE said in a statement that the deal includes the purchase of brands such as Café Pelé, Graníssimo and Tropical. The Dutch company said the acquisition is subject to approvals by regulators.

Cacique is Brazil's largest exporter of instant coffee, shipping the product to more than 85 countries. But the negotiation does not include Cacique's plants in Brazil. The company operates two large coffee processing installations in Barueri, Sao Paulo state, and Londrina, Paraná.

JDE said the acquisition will strengthen the company's position in core regions in Brazil. The firm already owns some of the most popular coffee brands in the country such as Pilão, Damasco, Café do Ponto and Caboclo.

JDE declined to state the value of the deal.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Marguerita Choy)