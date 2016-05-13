SAO PAULO May 13 Brazil's 2016/17 coffee harvest, forecast at 56.4 million 60-kg bags, was 7 percent completed by May 9, local analyst Safras e Mercado said on Friday.

No comparative data was provided for this time last year.

Safras' lead coffee specialist, Gil Barabach, said the ample rains following flowering in September "have guaranteed good bean formation." He said that arabica crop is about three to four weeks ahead of normal, due to the early flowering.

Most of the beans so far harvested in Brazil, the world's top coffee producer, have come from the two biggest coffee states: Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo. The latter is the leading producer of robusta coffee.

So far, 2.81 million bags of arabica and 1.41 million bags of robusta have been harvested.

Weather had been largely dry until recently in the country's coffee belt, though some isolated showers have been falling in those areas over the past days. A new cold front is due to enter the region early next week.

Rains hurt the quality of coffee during the harvest, infusing a bitter taste to the beans. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora; Editing by Paul Simao)