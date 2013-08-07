SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazil's government will auction 3 million bags worth of options contracts to coffee producers and cooperatives intended to support the price of the commodity at 346 reais ($150) per 60-kg bag, President Dilma Rousseff said on local radio stations in the main coffee state of Minas Gerais on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)