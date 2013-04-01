SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazil's soybean exports rose to 3.54 million tonnes in March compared with 959,600 tonnes in February, trade ministry data showed on Monday. That is below the 4.24 million tonnes exported in the same month a year earlier, despite a larger crop.

Exports of corn and ethanol fell while sugar, coffee and iron ore rose in March from the previous month. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)