* Corn and sugar exports hit record in October * Iron ore and coffee exports also strong last month * Dry weather helped ship movement at the main ports (Adds details and table) SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Brazil's trade ministry said the country's exports of corn and ethanol rose in October as foreign buyers turned to Brazil after the worst drought in 50 years ravaged U.S. crops. Sugar and iron ore exports surged in October from a year before as well, as weather at the main ports remained clear and global demand for the raw materials was strong, the ministry said on Thursday. Brazil harvested a record corn crop of nearly 73 million tonnes this past season, which surpassed its soy output for the first time in a decade. Corn exports last month reached a record 3.66 million tonnes to beat September shipments of 3.14 million and October year-ago exports of 1.52 million. The drought the U.S. grain belt has kept global demand strong for corn of other origins and will help push Brazilian exports of the grain into record territory this year. Shipments are expected to reach 17 million tonnes. Ethanol exports from Brazil were also responding to the strong demand for the biofuel created by the U.S. drought over the corn crop, the main feedstock for North American ethanol. Brazilian ethanol shipments reached 492.2 million liters in the past month, up from the 452.7 million in September and 247 million liters in October a year ago, the ministry said in a monthly report on the country's main commodities exports. Raw sugar exports also hit a record last month, and iron ore and coffee exports were strong as well. See the following table based on trade ministry data: BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS COMMODITY EXPORTS OCT 2012 SEPT 2012 OCT 2011 COFFEE (60KG BAG) 2.67 MLN 1.97 MLN 2.87 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 906,900 1.68 MLN 1.41 MLN SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.38 MLN 1.14 MLN 1.38 MLN SOYOIL (TNS) 110,300 110,700 66,100 CORN (TNS) 3.66 MLN 3.15 MLN 1.52 MLN ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 186,400 202,200 229,000 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 3.17 MLN 2.10 MLN 2.05 MLN SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 761,900 539,000 461,900 PULP (TNS) 766,400 679,200 763,600 ALUMINUM (TNS) 43,000 38,400 19,700 IRON ORE (TNS) 32.6 MLN 27.7 MLN 27.8 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 517,800 483,400 407,400 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 1.15 MLN 2.210 MLN 2.471 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 187,800 149,400 174,600 ETHANOL (LTR) 492.2 MLN 452.7 MLN 247.0 MLN (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Bob Burgdorfer)