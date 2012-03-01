(Corrects figure for raw sugar exports)

* Soy, corn harvest starting to peak, exports to pick up

* Iron ore exports higher but Carnival may have slowed trade

SAO PAULO, March 1 Brazilian sugar, soybean, coffee and iron ore exports rose in February from January, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday in its monthly commodities export report.

Brazil's soy and corn harvest is just about to peak with the flow of grain through the ports to pick up in the coming weeks. Brazil's sugar and coffee harvests are still months away. February's Carnival holiday also slowed business in Brazil.

Iron ore shipments recovered slightly in February after falling sharply in January when Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 miner, declared force majeure due to rain that halted shipments from one of its iron ore systems.

BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS COMMODITY EXPORTS FEB 2012 JAN 2012 FEB 2011

COFFEE (60KG BAG) 1.99 MLN 1.95 MLN 2.08 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 1.57 MLN 1.01 MLN 663,800 SOYMEAL (TNS) 996,800 1.05 MLN 697,700 SOYOIL (TNS) 93,000 87,600 65,200 CORN (TNS) 279,200 852,500 553,300 FCOJ (TNS) 170,000 176,500 143,300 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.024 MLN 950,700 979,900 SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 316,200 280,400 416,900 PULP (TNS) 766,500 733,900 685,800 ALUMINUM (TNS) 58,700 37,200 69,700 STEEL FLATROLL (TNS) 119,100 104,100 249,200 IRON ORE (TNS) 22.65 MLN 18.18 MLN 23.42 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 771,800 583,400 655,500 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 2.37 MLN 2.19 MLN 2.43 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 57,900 52,700 28,300 ETHANOL (LTR) 80,700 88,600 104,300

(Reporting by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)