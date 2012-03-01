(Corrects figure for raw sugar exports)
* Soy, corn harvest starting to peak, exports to pick up
* Iron ore exports higher but Carnival may have slowed trade
SAO PAULO, March 1 Brazilian sugar,
soybean, coffee and iron ore exports rose in February from
January, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday in its monthly
commodities export report.
Brazil's soy and corn harvest is just about to peak with the
flow of grain through the ports to pick up in the coming weeks.
Brazil's sugar and coffee harvests are still months away.
February's Carnival holiday also slowed business in Brazil.
Iron ore shipments recovered slightly in February after
falling sharply in January when Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2
miner, declared force majeure due to rain that halted shipments
from one of its iron ore systems.
BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS
COMMODITY EXPORTS FEB 2012 JAN 2012 FEB 2011
COFFEE (60KG BAG) 1.99 MLN 1.95 MLN 2.08 MLN
SOYBEANS (TNS) 1.57 MLN 1.01 MLN 663,800
SOYMEAL (TNS) 996,800 1.05 MLN 697,700
SOYOIL (TNS) 93,000 87,600 65,200
CORN (TNS) 279,200 852,500 553,300
FCOJ (TNS) 170,000 176,500 143,300
SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.024 MLN 950,700 979,900
SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 316,200 280,400 416,900
PULP (TNS) 766,500 733,900 685,800
ALUMINUM (TNS) 58,700 37,200 69,700
STEEL FLATROLL (TNS) 119,100 104,100 249,200
IRON ORE (TNS) 22.65 MLN 18.18 MLN 23.42 MLN
FUEL OILS (TNS) 771,800 583,400 655,500
CRUDE OIL (TNS) 2.37 MLN 2.19 MLN 2.43 MLN
COTTON LINT (TNS) 57,900 52,700 28,300
ETHANOL (LTR) 80,700 88,600 104,300
