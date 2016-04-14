(Adds details, quotes from analysts)
By Marcelo Teixeira
SAO PAULO, April 13 Brazil's forward sales of
commodities such as grains and sugar have nearly ground to a
halt as producers, trading companies and consultants assess the
impact of the possible impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff.
After a year-long boom in sugar and corn exports, commodity
merchants and farmers are bracing for continued strengthening of
the real if Rousseff is ousted, reducing the price advantage of
Brazilian commodities and possibly curbing foreign sales.
The Brazilian currency has rallied in recent weeks, despite
a deep economic crisis, amid investors' hopes the left-leaning
Rousseff will be replaced by a more business-friendly
administration.
"Sellers and buyers are basically just waiting to see what
is going to happen," said Fabio Meneghin, senior analyst at
Agroconsult, a leading Brazilian consultancy. "Except for spot
deals, there is not much going on."
Meneghin said that prices for a large share of forward deals
for Brazilian grain were usually set on delivery, adjusted for
fluctuations on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and in the
local real currency.
"Obviously nobody wants to take that kind of risk right
now," he said.
Brokerage and consultancy firm INTL FCStone said in a report
on Wednesday that a change of government in Brazil, with
market-friendly Vice-President Michel Temer taking over, would
lift the real to 3.10 to the dollar, compared to 3.54 currently.
The firm said if the impeachment is rejected and Rousseff
stays on, the real could fall to 4.10 to the dollar, increasing
the price advantage of Brazilian exports.
For soybeans, FCStone says total exports this year could
fall from the current estimate of 54 million tonnes to 50
million tonnes if the government changes and the real
appreciates, shifting some buying to the United States.
In the alternative scenario, Brazil could export as much as
56 million tonnes.
For sugar, FCStone says impeachment could reduce the
sweetener's profitability in export deals, encouraging local
mills to increase ethanol production to sell the fuel locally.
The brokerage also said an ousting of Rousseff would boost
the current trend of corn imports, since foreign shipments would
become cheaper for Brazilian pork and poultry producers that are
suffering from tight local supplies of corn.
Agroconsult's Meneghin also said producers are worried the
political crisis will freeze the process of setting the next
crop financing package - usually announced around May or June -
as the government is completely absorbed with fighting the
impeachment process.
The last package for the 2015-2016 season was more
restrictive, with higher interest rates.
Brazil's lower house is expected to vote on Sunday on
whether she should be tried in the Senate over accusations she
broke budget laws. Should two thirds of the lower house vote in
favor of impeachment, the process would go to the Senate and
Rousseff would be suspended while she faced trial, with Temer
taking her place.
Tarcilio Rodrigues, head broker at Sao Paulo-based
Bioagência, expects a currency swing to have limited impact on
some commodities, such as sugar.
"At least 80 percent of the exportable surplus has been sold
and hedged with sugar futures and currency contracts,
essentially fixing the mills' price for sugar this year", he
said.
A similar situation happened with soy and corn, with
producers taking maximum advantage of the real's slump in 2015
to export record volumes.
Although potentially losing out on expected currency
movement if Rousseff's impeachment is approved, many producers
support the ousting.
The National Agricultural Confederation (CNA) is organizing
a tractor 'invasion' of the capital Brasilia on Sunday to
pressure congressman to vote for impeachment.
Famato, an entity representing producers in top grains state
Mato Grosso, said they fear a continuing deterioration of the
economy if Rousseff stays, it says.
(Additional reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Andrew Hay)