SAO PAULO Oct 5 The 16 percent depreciation of Brazil's real in September is likely to boost the value of companies' foreign revenue, but weigh on businesses with large unhedged debts in U.S. dollars.

Following are some of the companies that could see the impact of a weaker currency:

* State-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) expects its third-quarter results to suffer as the exchange rate increases the cost of its dollar debts, the company's chief financial officer told Reuters last month. [ID:nS1E78P0CI]

The company said in the second quarter it was carrying 68 million reais in debt, most of it in dollars, and that it was 50 percent hedged.

* Analysts say Brazililian electrical utilities also shoulder a heavy foreign debt load, which may stand in the way of hefty dividends that attract investors in market downturns.

Pedro Galdi, chief strategist at Sao Paulo's SLW brokerage, said state-run utility Cesp (CESP6.SA) is especially vulnerable to currency swings as 30 percent of its debt is in dollars.

Cesp does not use financial derivatives to offset currency risks, the company said in a July filing. Cesp declined to make any further comment.

* Meat producer Marfrig Alimentos SA (MRFG3.SA) and Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, also have significant unhedged debts in dollars, according to Daniela Bretthauer, head of equity research for Raymond James in Brazil.

Bretthauer warned clients in a Sunday note that both companies could see third-quarter losses rather than profits because of higher debt-servicing costs.

Hypermarcas did not respond to requests for a comment.

Marfrig's director of international finance, Eduardo Miron, said in a written statement that an exchange rate around 1.8 per dollar is good for the company, given that three-quarters of revenue is in dollars.

"Despite the accounting effect on long-term debt, the benefits to cash flow in the short-term are much more important," Miron wrote.

* Other companies will see a boost to foreign revenues without the greater weight of foreign debt.

Bretthauer of Raymond James said one such winner could be Multiplus (MPLU3.SA), airline TAM's separately listed loyalty program, as two-thirds of its revenues are dollar-linked.

Parent company TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N is less fortunate, however, as a weaker real drives up its debt-servicing costs.

More than 85 percent of TAM's debt was in foreign currency in the second quarter, when the company credited a stronger real for its lighter debt load and stronger net profit.

TAM spokesman Michel Vita said in an email that its debts were long-term and currency swings did not effect its short-term cash position.

* The exchange rate has also been a lifeline to local steel producers facing their worst crisis in years, as the real's tumble helps stem the flood of cheap imports that was driving down prices. [ID:nS1E78M04C]

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Campbell cited the currency shift when he recommended shares of steelmaker Gerdau (GGBR4.SA) in a Sunday note to clients. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas, Guillermo Parrabernal and Brad Haynes, editing by Dave Zimmerman)