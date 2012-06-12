* Currency, commodities exposure may hurt credit ratings
* Moody's says Brazil ratings drift "stable to negative"
* Companies seen replacing foreign with local debt
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, June 12 Companies in Brazil are
overly exposed to steep swings in currency and commodities
markets, which could weigh on their ability to service their
debt during times of financial stress, Moody's Investors Service
said on Tuesday.
Companies in Brazil suffered fewer credit rating actions
than in other Latin American countries, although negative steps
were taken for airlines, paper and pulp, and steel, Moody's said
in a report. Such actions partially reflected exposure to
cyclical sectors, commodities and currency volatility.
A team of Moody's analysts led by Filippe Goossens said in
the report that the credit research company's ratings drift may
fluctuate between "stable to negative" depending on the degree
of cyclical exposure that each company it covers has.
The Moody's report underscores the high dependence that
Brazil has on raw materials for exports and corporate profits.
Analysts have said that a pronounced slowdown in China, Brazil's
largest single trading partner, could undermine growth.
The analysts identified key challenges for several sectors.
For instance, Brazilian homebuilders are facing cost overruns
and challenges completing sales, which made Moody's push out
expectations for a sector recovery to late 2012 or early 2013.
In the case of steelmakers, their creditworthiness may
suffer in the wake of strong competition from imports, high raw
materials costs and weaker local activity.
As debt problems in Europe escalate and continue to affect
global credit markets, companies in Brazil might increasingly
tap local debt markets for financing, Moody's added.
"Given the renewed risk aversion stemming from the ongoing
crisis in Europe, we believe that only the highest rated names
in defensive sectors will be able to tap the markets over the
near term," Goossens and his team wrote in the report.
Central bank efforts to lower interest rates might make it
more expensive for companies to hold large amounts of cash,
creating an incentive to refinance foreign currency-denominated
liabilities, the analysts added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Andre Grenon)