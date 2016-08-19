(Adds finance minister quotes after meeting)

BRASILIA Aug 19 Brazil's interim President Michel Temer and his economic team met with senior lawmakers on Friday to urge them to pass austerity measures stuck in Congress amid pressure for the government to increase spending.

Temer and Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles led negotiations in Sao Paulo with lawmakers regarding bills to limit the spending of states and add flexibility on the use of federal tax revenues.

Lawmakers from poorer northern states demanding more federal funds have blocked approval of the measures that were scheduled to be voted on this week. Upcoming October municipal elections also have reduced the quorum in both houses of Congress, complicating the outlook for a vote.

"The government is worried and wants to push for the approval of these measures," said a Temer adviser who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the matter publicly. "We need to get these bills approved so we can move with the more important fiscal measures."

Meirelles told reporters after the meeting in Sao Paulo that he received assurances from leaders in the Senate and lower house that the government proposal to put a ceiling on spending would be approved before the end of the year.

"Spending next year will not rise above the inflation rate seen this year," he said.

Temer has vowed to push for unpopular measures to cap federal spending and reduce the benefits of Brazil's generous pension system to rebalance the government's overdrawn accounts.

Still, Temer has come under fire for being flexible on some austerity measures and raising the wages of public servants to win support in the Senate for the removal of President Dilma Rousseff, his former ally and running mate.

Rousseff, who is accused of doctoring government fiscal accounts, is widely expected to be impeached by the Senate later this month, according to local newspaper surveys of senators. She has denied any wrongdoing and accuses Temer, her vice president, of conspiring against her. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, additional reporting by Thais Freitas e Lais Martins; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Tom Brown)