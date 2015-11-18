BRASILIA Nov 18 Brazil's Congress on Wednesday upheld a presidential veto of a bill to raise benefits for retirees in coming years, in another win for the administration's efforts to avert an increase in public spending.

The readjustment of the benefits payment would have cost the government of President Dilma Rousseff 11 billion reais ($2.91 billion) in extra expenditures until 2019, according to finance ministry data.

($1 = 3.7844 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)