BRASILIA Dec 17 The Brazilian Congress on
Thursday approved a reduction in the country's fiscal savings
target in the 2016 budget but ditched a request by President
Dilma Rousseff for a steeper cut that raised questions about her
commitment to close a widening deficit.
Most lawmakers in a joint session of Congress voted for a
fixed target of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
without the option of deducting investments and other
expenditures. Lawmakers later approved the 2016 budget bill.
Rousseff on Tuesday proposed that option to reduce the
target to zero if needed, meaning no savings. The government
dropped plans to pursue its original goal of 0.7 percent of GDP
to shield a popular social welfare program known as Bolsa
Familia.
Rousseff had to backtrack a day later after lawmakers from
her unruly alliance supported a smaller cut shortly after Fitch
Ratings stripped Brazil of its investment grade rating, citing
concerns over its fiscal health.
The decision is considered a partial victory for Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy, a fiscal hawk widely respected on Wall
Street, who repeatedly has opposed the reduction of the target.
His disagreements with Rousseff over the size of the surplus
goal have fueled speculation that the former banking executive
could leave the administration. His aides said if Levy decides
to depart he would not do so immediately and instead wait until
the government finds a replacement.
Levy has suffered a series of defeats and lost clout over
policy decisions since he took office this year to implement an
aggressive fiscal adjustment plan to head off a widening deficit
that could reach 10 percent of GDP next year.
The rapid deterioration of fiscal accounts stemming from the
deeper-than-expected recession and heavy public spending during
Rousseff's first term is raising serious questions about the
future of the country's finances.
Brazil's overall budget deficit, which includes interest
payments, soared to 9.5 percent of GDP in October from 5 percent
in the same month a year ago. That compares to a deficit of 4
percent in Mexico.
