BRASILIA Aug 18 Brazilian senators are scheduled to vote later on Tuesday a plan to phase out tax breaks on corporate payrolls, Senate President Renan Calheiros said.

The plan, which was already passed in the lower house, needs to be voted as soon as possible to unclog the Senate's legislative agenda, Calheiros told reporters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and W Simon)