By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Aug 11 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff and leading senators plan to introduce an agenda of
market-friendly proposals this week, in a move one senior
official said was aimed at countering a revolt by lower chamber
lawmakers.
The "Brazil Agenda" put forward by Senate President Renan
Calheiros was discussed at a dinner Rousseff hosted for senators
from her coalition on Monday as she looks to rekindle economic
growth and overcome a major political crisis.
The conversation suggests a rapprochement between Rousseff
and Calheiros, whose ties had been strained because of the
senator's outrage at being investigated for alleged involvement
in a corruption scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras,
formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
A senior official in Rousseff's cabinet said the "positive"
dialogue with the Senate leader was designed to counter the
aggressive opposition of the speaker of the lower chamber,
Eduardo Cunha, since his recent defection to the other side of
the floor.
It also could help her fend off a potential impeachment
attempt over a corruption scandal and a probe into government
accounting practices.
"Many of Renan's proposals fully coincide with our own,"
Rousseff said during an event on energy investments. "They show
on the part of the Senate an inclination to help Brazil find a
way out of its difficulties as fast as possible."
Cunha reacted angrily to the Senate agenda and said any
attempt to isolate the lower chamber countered the constitution.
"It won't fly, it's a dumb move," he told reporters.
In a minor victory for the government, the lower chamber on
Tuesday prevented the inclusion of tax auditors in a proposal to
hike the wages of some public servants. Last week, the chamber
approved a bill to raise salaries, which would cost the
government 2.5 billion reais ($719.76 million) in extra spending
a year.
Many of the proposals are likely to draw opposition within
Rousseff's own Workers' Party too. Among them are regulating
outsourced labor, raising inheritance taxes and introducing paid
services in Brazil's government-provided healthcare system.
The final list of proposals will be ready on Wednesday or
Thursday, Senator Romero Juca, an influential senator from the
PMDB party, said by Twitter.
The 27 measures fall into three areas: business
and infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and social protection.
They also include raising the retirement age and fast-tracking
environmental licensing for infrastructure projects.
