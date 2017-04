RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 Brazil's Congress on Wednesday postponed for the second time a vote that could overturn presidential vetoes that aimed to limit public spending, Senate President Renan Calheiros said.

The vote will now be held on Tuesday.

The delay puts further pressure on President Dilma Rousseff who is scrambling for support to rebalance overdrawn public accounts. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)