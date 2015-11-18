BRASILIA Nov 17 Brazil's Congress on Tuesday upheld President Dilma Rousseff's veto of a bill to raise judiciary employees' wages, in a victory for the leftist leader as she tries to avert a fiscal meltdown and regain investors' confidence.

The wage increases would have cost her government 36.2 billion reais ($9.5 billion) in extra expenditures until 2019, according to Finance Ministry data. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)