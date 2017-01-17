SAO PAULO Jan 17 Brazil's government and
homebuilders are expected to agree on new industry rules as
early as Tuesday giving companies the right to keep a defined
share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled
purchase, according to a person with direct knowledge of the
talks.
Under the proposal most likely to be adopted, homebuilders
may be allowed to retain an average of 9 percent to 15 percent
of the value of units if buyers cancel a purchase, the source
said on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not
finalized.
The plan is to give "more transparency" to relations between
consumers and construction companies, an industry source said on
the eve of a meeting in Brasília that will involve industry,
consumer groups and government representatives.
The talks underscore attempts to define clearer rules, and
mitigate the impact of sales cancellations on construction and
real estate companies amid Brazil's harshest recession on
record.
"Sales cancellations battered the companies and made the
government worried," another industry source said.
Through October, sales cancellations reached 37,702 units,
according to real estate developers group Abrainc.
Aside from the liabilities arising from contradicting court
rulings, when cancellations occur companies miss their sales
target and there is a risk banks will cut financing for a
project, the industry source said.
Another proposal under consideration would give builders the
right to retain 10 percent of the value of the contract
depending on the size of the payments buyers already made, the
industry source said.
Once the companies and the relevant government agencies
agree on the new set of rules, a decree or bill will have to be
approved in Congress before they can be enforced, one of the
industry sources said.
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Ana Mano; Editing by Chris
Reese)