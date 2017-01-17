(New throughout, adds information from more sources)
By Gabriela Mello and Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Jan 17 Brazil's government and
homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules
giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value
of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three
people briefed on the matter.
A meeting to confirm the potential agreement was scheduled
to take place on Tuesday in Brasília but was delayed until Jan.
26 by the Planning Ministry, according to another person, who
was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Under the proposal most likely to be adopted, homebuilders
may be allowed to retain an average of 9 percent to 15 percent
of the value of units if buyers cancel a purchase, one of the
industry sources said on condition of anonymity because the
agreement was not finalized.
A Planning Ministry official said there was no meeting
scheduled on the matter.
The talks underscore attempts to define clearer rules, and
mitigate the impact of sales cancellations on real estate
companies amid Brazil's harshest recession on record. The
potential agreement on new industry rules was first reported by
newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Saturday.
"Sales cancellations battered the companies and made the
government worried," said the second industry source.
Through October, sales cancellations reached 37,702 units,
according to real estate developers group Abrainc.
According to the third industry source, the cancellations
provoked a surge of litigation. Aside from the liabilities
arising from contradictory court rulings, cancellations have
caused companies to miss sales targets, while raising the risk
that banks could cut financing for projects, the same source
said.
Another proposal under consideration would give builders the
right to retain 10 percent of the value of the contract
depending on the size of the payments buyers already made, the
third industry source said.
Shares of Brazilian homebuilders rose on Tuesday after
Reuters reported on the likely accord between the government and
homebuilders.
An index tracking real estate firms listed in the São Paulo
Stock Exchange rose 0.93 percent on Tuesday afternoon,
trading at a nearly three-month high.
Once the companies and the relevant government agencies
agree on the new set of rules, a decree or bill will have to be
approved in Congress before they can be enforced, one of the
industry sources said.
