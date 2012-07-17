* Consumer sentiment still defying Brazil's slowdown

* Main factors: Low jobless rate, positive glow from boom

* Optimism could underpin economic rebound in 2013

By Brian Winter

SAO PAULO, July 17 Brazil's economy has barely grown since the middle of last year. But somebody apparently forgot to tell the Brazilians.

A measure of consumer confidence rose in June to its second-highest level in more than a year, reflecting widespread optimism over the Brazilian economy and individuals' own job prospects going forward.

The study published by the government-linked IPEA economic analysis firm on Tuesday laid bare one of the most curious aspects of Brazil's economy this year: No matter how much politicians and executives gripe about stagnant growth, most people on the street are still in a surprisingly cheery mood.

The persistent optimism in Brazil's consumer-driven economy suggests a healthy foundation for retail sales and other purchases to rebound in coming months in response to record-low interest rates. That, in turn, means economic growth could still surprise on the upside in 2012 and 2013, despite repeated downward revisions by economists who now expect an expansion of less than 2 percent this year.

The IPEA's "Index For Families' Expectations," based on polling of 3,810 households throughout Brazil, reached 68.5 in June. That was up from 67 in May, and the second-highest level going back to at least September 2010. The IPEA says a score anywhere between 60 and 80 points reflects "optimism."

When pressed to explain the buoyant national mood, many analysts cite the unemployment rate, which has remained steady at record lows of around 6 percent despite Brazil's struggles with weak manufacturing activity, low investment rates and some financial contagion from the euro zone crisis.

"In general, there's a good expectation on behalf of families, who feel secure in their jobs and believe they have potential to grow in the future," IPEA chief Vanessa Petrelli Correa told reporters in Brasilia.

Some economists believe it is just a matter of time before the darker reality catches up with sentiment. Others worry that the apparent mismatch between euphoric consumers and poor economic fundamentals could cause deeper problems going forward.

"In a number of countries we have seen jobless recoveries ... In Brazil we are presently seeing a job-creating slowdown," wrote Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs in late June. "Not good news for productivity growth and potential GDP."

A RESIDUAL GLOW FROM THE BOOM

There is another, less tangible explanation for the optimism: a kind of residual glow from the country's boom of recent years that is proving difficult to shake.

Put another way, many Brazilians are aware of the recent slowdown, and may have even reduced their short-term spending habits as a result. But they remain very happy with the overall trajectory of an economy that has pulled more than 30 million people out of poverty in the past decade and allowed many to buy TVs, houses and trips to Disney World for the first time.

That view was heard in a handful of random interviews in an industrial area of Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

Mateus Pereira, 27, said he wants to buy a new motorcycle in coming months, even if the timing doesn't feel right for the moment. "I'm optimistic I'll do it soon," he said, adding that his family has "more things" than they did a few years ago.

President Dilma Rousseff and members of her economic team have repeatedly cited resilient consumer sentiment as a reason why the economy will bounce back in the second half of 2012. Interest rates have fallen 4.5 percentage points since last August and now stand at a record-low 8 percent, meaning Brazilians such as Pereira who have been delaying purchases might soon pull the trigger.

That expectation for a resumption of faster growth was reinforced on Monday by the International Monetary Fund, which sees growth of 2.5 percent in 2012 but 4.6 percent in 2013.

The IPEA poll did include a few hints of the recent slowdown. Expectations for the economy in the next 12 months declined a bit compared to May, although 65 percent of respondents still expected an improvement.

Three-quarters of respondents also said their financial situation had improved compared to last year - also down a bit.

There were considerable variations by social class and by region. Optimism for the coming year generally increased in line with respondents' income and education level, the IPEA data showed. Brazil's so-called center-west region, which has benefited from an agricultural boom in recent years, was by far the most optimistic, with 87 percent of respondents expecting the economy to improve in the next five years.

A separate study published last month by a Brazilian think-tank showed slightly different results. The FGV study showed consumer confidence fell in June for a second straight month, although the index was coming off an all-time high in April and remained well above the historical average.

The IPEA study had a margin of error of five percentage points. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)