UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO Oct 22 Brazil's largest trader of sugar and ethanol declared force majeure to some third party exporters of sugar with contracts to ship through its Santos Port terminal that burned down on Friday, sources in the sugar trade said.
Two sources in separate international sugar trading houses said on Tuesday that Copersucar issued force majeure notices to all third party sugar traders that had contracted capacity at its terminal, including Louis Dreyfus' local unit BioSev and Bunge Ltd.'s Brazilian sugar business.
Neither Louis Dreyfus nor Bunge representatives responded to requests from Reuters for comment at the time of publishing. A Copersucar executive declined to comment at a Sao Paulo event Tuesday night on any possible cancellation of contracts.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.