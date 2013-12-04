SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's Copersucar expects a
raw sugar warehouse at its fire-damaged terminal in Santos to
resume shipping in January and additional export capacity to be
available around May, the company said in a newspaper interview
published on Wednesday.
The Oct. 18 fire had taken most of the
10-million-tonne-per-year Santos sugar terminal offline.
Chief Executive Officer Luis Roberto Pogetti told the Valor
Economico daily that Copersucar, the world's largest sugar and
ethanol trader, had managed to contract sufficient export
capacity in Brazil from other traders to guarantee all
shipments.
Pogetti said the 47-odd associate mills that hold most of
Copersucar's equity would probably approve the 100 million real
($42 million) capital expansion in a meeting planned for Dec.
17. The funds will help shore up capital for the company as it
rebuilds its terminal.
Global sugar prices spiked after news of the fire at the
world's largest sugar terminal, which had just finished doubling
its capacity in June, raised concerns over the loss of Brazil's
ability to export.
But the fire left the terminal's shiploading and railway
offloading equipment undamaged. The bagged, white sugar
warehouse was also left largely intact, and one of five raw
sugar warehouses was less damaged than the others.
Pogetti said he expected exports from this less-damaged
warehouse, which can move 250,000 tonnes of raw sugar a month,
to resume in January.
Then in May, the facility will go offline temporarily while
it is linked up with two other raw sugar warehouses that are
expected to come back on line then. This would return the
terminal's capacity to 4 million tonnes a year, Pogetti said.
That is still less than half the total capacity before the
fire but enough to allow Copersucar to meet all delivery
commitments, Pogetti said. The company does not expect the
terminal to return to full capacity until early 2015.
Copersucar exported 3.8 million tonnes of the current
2013/14 crop before the fire and expects to move an additional
3.2 million tonnes through March, Pogetti said. Of the raw sugar
yet to be exported this season, 2.4 million tonnes will go
through third-party terminals contracted since the fire.
For the season starting on April 1, Copersucar expects to
export 6.5 million tonnes of sugar.
"It doesn't make sense for us to originate more (sugar) to
export it from others' terminals," Pogetti said, adding
Copersucar plans to move 4 million tonnes from its terminal and
2.5 million tonnes from other terminals next season.
The company already exported its first raw sugar shipment
from the fire-damaged terminal last month. It had managed to
salvage 56,000 tonnes from the fire and sold the product at a
discount due to additional moisture.