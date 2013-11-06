SAO PAULO Nov 6 China has agreed to allow
imports of Brazilian corn, providing a key market for surging
production that has left a surplus of the grain in the South
American farming giant, a Brazilian government official said on
Wednesday.
China mostly imports corn from the United States but allowed
the first major shipment from Argentina in August. Brazil has
been working to address China's phytosanitary concerns and prove
that there is no risk of bugs or fungi it its crop.
"The agreement signed today enables Brazilian corn to be
imported by China," Gleisi Hoffmann, chief of staff for
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, said via Twitter.
Although China is the world's No. 2 corn producer after the
United States and should produce 210 million tonnes of the grain
this season, it is expected to expand its corn imports to feed
its growing middle class.
In the 2012/13 season, China imported 3 million tonnes of
corn, an amount that should rise to 7 million in the 2013/14
season, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.
Brazil's corn production has increased by 60 percent in the
past 10 years, culminating in a record 80-million-tonne crop in
the 2012/13 season that left the country with far more corn than
it can use domestically.
The agriculture ministry expects that China, eventually,
will take up to 10 million tonnes of Brazil's corn per year.
However Benedito Rosa, the director of the department of
commercial affairs, told Reuters in September that Chinese
imports in the 2013/14 season would likely be small.
China is so tied to the U.S. market that it will take some
time for Brazil to get its foot in the door, he said.
Brazil's corn output is expected to decline slightly in the
2013/14 season as farmers favor soybeans. China approved the
import of a new brand of genetically modified soybeans, Monsanto
Co's Intacta RR2, in June.