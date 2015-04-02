SAO PAULO, April 2 Financial bourse BM&FBovespa
SA presented on Thursday a plan to strengthen
corporate governance rules for Brazilian state-controlled
companies, in response to a corruption scandal engulfing oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
BM&FBovespa Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said at an
event that the new rules are part of efforts to enhance
credibility in the segment. Leonardo Pereira, the president of
Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM, said the new
framework is necessary to align the interests of the government,
the controlling shareholder of those firms, and minority
shareholders.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)